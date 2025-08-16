India Welcomes Trump-Putin's Alaska Talks, Says 'The Way Forward Can Only Be...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has welcomed the talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday that did not see an immediate ceasefire but paved way for a possible end to the war in Ukraine launched by Moscow.

“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The MEA said India 'appreciates' the progress made during the Trump-Putin talks , urging diplomacy and dialogue to end the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for over three years.

“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine ,” it said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)