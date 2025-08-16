Alaska Summit: No Deal, Only Trump's 'Russia Hoax' References & Putin's Smirk

In the high-profile Alaska summit, despite Vladimir Putin suggesting an agreement, Donald Trump left without sealing any deal. The self-proclaimed 'world's greatest dealmaker' came away empty-handed. Instead, Trump repeatedly invoked the 'Russia hoax' narrative, an alleged collusion between Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia. This reference drew a smirk from Putin.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.