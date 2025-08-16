Alaska Summit: No Deal, Only Trump's 'Russia Hoax' References & Putin's Smirk
In the high-profile Alaska summit, despite Vladimir Putin suggesting an agreement, Donald Trump left without sealing any deal. The self-proclaimed 'world's greatest dealmaker' came away empty-handed. Instead, Trump repeatedly invoked the 'Russia hoax' narrative, an alleged collusion between Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia. This reference drew a smirk from Putin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment