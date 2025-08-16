Anupam Kher Thanks President Murmu After Attending Grand 'At Home' Event On Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hosted an 'At Home' event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, chiefs of the three armed forces and foreign envoys.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher expressed gratitude for the invitation and said that he felt "honoured and blessed".

Taking to his Instagram, Kher shared a series of pictures from the grand event and wrote in the caption, "Thank you Hon. Rashtrapati #DraupadiMurmu ji for inviting me to #RashtrapatiBhavan for the #AtHome ceremony. I felt Honoured and Blessed! It was a very elegant and grand ceremony! And I also had the privilege of meeting so many other dignitaries from other walks of life and fields. Bahot bahot dhanyawad aur aabhar Hind.."

Earlier, he had shared a video of the beautiful invite for the ceremony. "On the occasion of the #IndependenceDay it is my honour to be invited by The President Of India Smt. #DraupadiMurmu ji to 'At-Home' reception at #RashtrapatiBhavan! Feel proud, blessed and humbled! Jai Hind!, " he wrote in the caption.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Kher spoke to ANI, and said, "Vishwabhar mein reh rahe sabhi bharat vasiyon ko meri taraf se swatantrata diwas ki bahut shubhlamnaye(Happy Independence Day to all Indians living across the world)..meri prabhu se prathna rehti ki hamara desh din dugni raat chugni tarakki kare aur hum kar rahe hai..in saalo mein bharat jis mukam par pahucha hai uspe sabhi bartiyon ka seena garv se chauda hota hai (in these years, the level at which India has reached today, every Indian is proud of it."Anupam Kher has been basking in the success of his latest release, 'Tanvi The Great,' which also marked the actor's return to direction after two decades Kher, the film also features Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, 'Tanvi The Great' received accolades both domestically a

Anupam Kher has been basking in the success of his latest release, 'Tanvi The Great,' which also marked the actor's return to direction after two decades. Besides Kher, the film also features Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Made under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, 'Tanvi The Great' received accolades both domestically and internationally. It also enjoyed a successful festival run at Cannes and across major cities like New York, Houston, and London.'Tanvi The Great' focuses on the story of a young girl who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, an Indian Army officer, the girl is determined to join the forces. (ANI)