CM Yogi Announces Rs 30,000 Crore Master Plan For Mathura, Says Dwapar Era Will Return To Brijbhumi
Participating in a saints' felicitation ceremony at Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore for Mathura-Vrindavan.
These include beautification of parikrama routes, kund renovations, new entrance gates, connectivity upgrades, water conservation, and environmental initiatives.
UP CM Yogi said the Brij action plan would blend spirituality with modern development.“Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of saints and devotees. What once seemed impossible is now becoming reality -- just as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the Vindhyavasini corridor have taken shape,” he said.
Citing the cleaning of the Ganga under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the CM said efforts were on to restore the Yamuna's purity and ensure uninterrupted flow.
He also highlighted new facilities like the Barsana ropeway, which has eased pilgrimages for the elderly.
Invoking Lord Krishna, CM Yogi said,“His life was dedicated to protecting the righteous and destroying the evil. His inspiration of selfless work gives us strength -- no one can harm us as long as that spirit remains.”
The Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Modi's vision for India@2047, saying Uttar Pradesh would play a key role in making the country prosperous by its centenary of independence.
In a touching gesture, Yogi Adityanath blessed six children dressed as Krishna and Radha, performed their Annaprashan Sanskar, fed them kheer, adorned them with pearl garlands, and gifted toys. The emotional moment drew warm applause from devotees.
The CM also honoured prominent saints, including Shri Phooldol Bihari Lal Ji, Harishankar Naga Ji, Balram Baba Ji, and others, offering garlands, angavastram, and sweets.
A documentary on the Govardhan Parikrama, prepared by Shruti Anandita Verma, was released on the occasion, and she was felicitated by the Chief Minister.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment