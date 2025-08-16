Infinix Hot 60I 5G Debuts In India: Dimensity 6400, 50MP Camera, 6000Mah Battery

Infinix launched its new smartphone, the Hot 60 5G, in India last month. The company has today introduced another mobile phone, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G, in India. The Infinix Hot 60i 5G smartphone has arrived in India with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, single rear camera, and a 6000 mAh battery. The phone can be purchased through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 60i: Design and Display

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G has come to India with a 6.75-inch LCD panel. This HD+ resolution display has a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone will run on XOS 15 based on Android 15. AI features like Circle to Search, AI Eraser, and AI Extender will also be available on the phone.

Infinix Hot 60i: Camera and Processor

For photography, the phone gets a 50-megapixel single rear camera. The front camera of the phone is 5 megapixels for selfies. On the phone's main camera, you get 10 camera modes along with AIGC Portrait and Super Night Mode. This phone will have 4GB of RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. This increases the total RAM of the phone to 8GB. This phone with 128GB of internal storage houses the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset as the processor. The battery capacity is 6000 mAh.

Infinix Hot 60i: Other Details and Price

The company claims that the Infinix Hot 60i 5G phone will offer up to 128 hours of music playback. The phone comes with reverse charging support. The phone will also get an IP64 dust and water protection rating. The company will release this phone in three colors: black, blue, and turquoise. The Infinix Hot 60i 5G smartphone's 4GB RAM + 128GB storage single variant is priced at Rs 9,299. With offers, the phone can be purchased for Rs 8,999.