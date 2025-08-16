Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-719 August 16 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results KR-719 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-719 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery. Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-718 on August 16:

Live Draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes to get updated results:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KZ 445643

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 445643

KO 445643

KP 445643

KR 445643

KS 445643

KT 445643

KU 445643

KV 445643

KW 445643

KX 445643

KY 445643

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KU 786025

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KW 820794

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0106 0107 1394 1841 2038 2519 2735 2900 3335 3462 6030 6471 7012 7103 7334 7684 7875 8048 8270 9574

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.