Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-719 August 16 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results KR-719 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-719 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery. Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-718 on August 16:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
KZ 445643
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
KN 445643
KO 445643
KP 445643
KR 445643
KS 445643
KT 445643
KU 445643
KV 445643
KW 445643
KX 445643
KY 445643
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
KU 786025
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
KW 820794
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0106 0107 1394 1841 2038 2519 2735 2900 3335 3462 6030 6471 7012 7103 7334 7684 7875 8048 8270 9574
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 200
9th Prize: Rs 100
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
