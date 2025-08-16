Karnataka: Stray Dog Attacks Students, Teachers In Koppal Village 10 Injured
Koppal: Panic gripped Talakal village, Koppal district, Karnataka, when a stray dog suddenly entered a local school and attacked students, teachers, and others present on the premises. The unexpected assault left more than 10 people injured, some of whom required hospitalisation. The incident has shaken the entire village, raising concerns about safety in schools and the growing issue of stray dogs in rural areas.
More Than 10 Injured, Some Hospitalised
The victims of the attack were immediately provided first aid at a local hospital, with some later admitted to Koppal District Hospital for further treatment. Medical staff also administered rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure.
Stray Dog Roaming Village Since Yesterday
According to villagers, the dog had been wandering around Talakal village since the previous day. It targeted children playing on the school grounds and also attacked teachers, creating widespread fear among the villagers, including the elderly and young children.
Rising Concern Over Stray Dog Attacks
While cases of stray dog attacks have recently increased in cities, this incident highlights that such attacks are now spreading to rural areas as well. The growing threat has sparked alarm among residents, especially parents concerned for their children's safety.
Villagers Outraged Against Gram Panchayat
The villagers have expressed strong outrage against the Gram Panchayat, accusing it of failing to control the stray dog population. They demanded immediate action to prevent such attacks in the future. Many children are now reluctant to attend school, and the village remains tense following the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment