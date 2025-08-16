Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-US contractor Russia's restrictions on apps are meant to protect civilians

2025-08-16 06:12:06
Russia’s recent restrictions on certain functions in messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp are intended to protect citizens and block Western agencies from accessing communications, according to Kevin Michelizzi, a former US Department of Defense contractor with US Cyber Command.

Roskomnadzor partially blocked voice calls on the platforms, citing their misuse for fraud, while text chats, file sharing, and other features remain active. The Digital Development Ministry emphasized the move would help prevent scam calls and clarified that no broader limitations are planned.

Michelizzi noted that many countries require data storage locally or intelligence access, and Russia’s measures aim to prevent scams targeting vulnerable citizens, particularly the elderly. He also suggested that such fraudulent activity can give Western intelligence agencies an advantage, claiming the US monitors communications despite official denials.

Russia’s Federal Security Service added that Ukrainian intelligence uses psychological tactics via messaging apps to recruit Russian citizens, often targeting older women with false law enforcement claims.

