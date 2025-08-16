Kishtwar Cloudburst: LG Sinha Says Will Ensure Reconstruction Of Damaged Homes
Sinha directed senior officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to the affected people.
The LG said he will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods at Chasoti village in Kishtwar.
“Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations at Chasoti, Kishtwar. I will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods,” the LG said in a post on X.
Tragedy struck Chasoti - the last motorable village enroute to the Machail Mata temple - around 12:25 pm on August 14 that left 60 people dead and over 100 injured. It flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen site for the pilgrimage, and a security outpost.Read Also Rescuers Focused On Saving Those Trapped: CM Omar At Cloudburst-Hit Village CM Omar Reaches Cloudburst-Hit Chasoti Village To Assess Damage
At least 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.
