Trump Says Best Way To End War Is Through A Peace Agreement

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump wrote.

In his post, the U.S. president added that he had "a great and very successful day in Alaska,” referring to his meeting with Vladimir Putin the day before.

Trump also confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be flying to Washington DC for talks in the Oval Office on Monday.

Senator Graham: War could end before Christmas if Trump,, and Putin meet

"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday morning, Trump held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a spokesperson for the European Commission, the conversation was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

President Zelensky supported a proposal for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. The specifics of the negotiations are expected to be discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington on August 18.

Photo credit: The White House