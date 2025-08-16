Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt, Germany Renew Refusal Of Starvation Policy In Gaza

2025-08-16 06:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul renewed their refusal of the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, imposed by the Israeli occupation.
The two sides' statement came in a phone call, according to Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.
The two ministers discussed the recent developments in Gaza, as well as Egypt's efforts to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Strip and implement a ceasefire deal.
Meanwhile, Abelatty hailed Germany's decision to suspend weapons shipments to the Israeli occupation, noting the the Israeli aggression force is continuously violating the international law and destroying any efforts for peace in the region. (end)
