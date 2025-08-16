403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Germany Renew Refusal Of Starvation Policy In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul renewed their refusal of the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, imposed by the Israeli occupation.
The two sides' statement came in a phone call, according to Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.
The two ministers discussed the recent developments in Gaza, as well as Egypt's efforts to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Strip and implement a ceasefire deal.
Meanwhile, Abelatty hailed Germany's decision to suspend weapons shipments to the Israeli occupation, noting the the Israeli aggression force is continuously violating the international law and destroying any efforts for peace in the region. (end)
asm
The two sides' statement came in a phone call, according to Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.
The two ministers discussed the recent developments in Gaza, as well as Egypt's efforts to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Strip and implement a ceasefire deal.
Meanwhile, Abelatty hailed Germany's decision to suspend weapons shipments to the Israeli occupation, noting the the Israeli aggression force is continuously violating the international law and destroying any efforts for peace in the region. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment