Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistan Flood Death Toll Rises To 307


2025-08-16 06:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province reached 307, while over 100 people sustained injuries, said authorities on Saturday.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Buner district of KPK is the worst hit with at least 184 deaths so far, while rescue teams are continuing their search for missing people.
The Shangla district reported 36 deaths, Mansehra 23, Bajaur 21, Swat 22, Battagram 15, Lower Dir reported five and Abbottabad district reported one death so far, the PDMA said in a press release.
The deaths included five crew members of a provincial government chopper that crashed in Mohmand during relief and rescue efforts. The authorities confirmed that at least 30 people are still missing with over 100 people injured in the flash floods.
The deceased included 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children with most deaths resulting from collapsing houses and the sudden, punishing surge of flash floods, confirmed PDMA.
Infrastructure losses were also recorded, with 63 houses fully damaged and 74 partially damaged, along with schools and bridges washed away in several districts.
The KPK provincial government declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra, and Battagram as disaster-hit areas, and announced Saturday as a day of mourning.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting to review the flood situation and directed the federal authorities to utilize all available resources to support the KPK government in relief and rescue efforts. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for Saturday with heavy falls expected in upper KPK and the Kashmir region. (end)
sbk


MENAFN16082025000071011013ID1109936117

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search