403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Flood Death Toll Rises To 307
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province reached 307, while over 100 people sustained injuries, said authorities on Saturday.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Buner district of KPK is the worst hit with at least 184 deaths so far, while rescue teams are continuing their search for missing people.
The Shangla district reported 36 deaths, Mansehra 23, Bajaur 21, Swat 22, Battagram 15, Lower Dir reported five and Abbottabad district reported one death so far, the PDMA said in a press release.
The deaths included five crew members of a provincial government chopper that crashed in Mohmand during relief and rescue efforts. The authorities confirmed that at least 30 people are still missing with over 100 people injured in the flash floods.
The deceased included 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children with most deaths resulting from collapsing houses and the sudden, punishing surge of flash floods, confirmed PDMA.
Infrastructure losses were also recorded, with 63 houses fully damaged and 74 partially damaged, along with schools and bridges washed away in several districts.
The KPK provincial government declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra, and Battagram as disaster-hit areas, and announced Saturday as a day of mourning.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting to review the flood situation and directed the federal authorities to utilize all available resources to support the KPK government in relief and rescue efforts. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for Saturday with heavy falls expected in upper KPK and the Kashmir region. (end)
sbk
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Buner district of KPK is the worst hit with at least 184 deaths so far, while rescue teams are continuing their search for missing people.
The Shangla district reported 36 deaths, Mansehra 23, Bajaur 21, Swat 22, Battagram 15, Lower Dir reported five and Abbottabad district reported one death so far, the PDMA said in a press release.
The deaths included five crew members of a provincial government chopper that crashed in Mohmand during relief and rescue efforts. The authorities confirmed that at least 30 people are still missing with over 100 people injured in the flash floods.
The deceased included 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children with most deaths resulting from collapsing houses and the sudden, punishing surge of flash floods, confirmed PDMA.
Infrastructure losses were also recorded, with 63 houses fully damaged and 74 partially damaged, along with schools and bridges washed away in several districts.
The KPK provincial government declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra, and Battagram as disaster-hit areas, and announced Saturday as a day of mourning.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting to review the flood situation and directed the federal authorities to utilize all available resources to support the KPK government in relief and rescue efforts. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for Saturday with heavy falls expected in upper KPK and the Kashmir region. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment