Modi responses to Pakistan's nuclear threats
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned Pakistan that India will no longer tolerate “nuclear blackmail” amid Islamabad’s alleged threats of using nuclear weapons in a military confrontation. Speaking at Delhi’s Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi referred to comments by Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, who reportedly said Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal could “take half the world down.”
Modi affirmed that the Indian armed forces are prepared for any conflict and will respond on their own terms if provoked. He praised the military’s actions during the four-day confrontation with Pakistan, Operation Sindoor, calling the impact “beyond imagination.”
The Prime Minister also criticized the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “unjust and one-sided,” and asserted that Indian farmers have the right to water from the Indus River and its tributaries. “Blood and water won’t flow together,” he said.
Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned India’s May decision to suspend the treaty, warning that Pakistan would not allow its water resources to be seized.
