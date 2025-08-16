As Saif Ali Khan Turns 55 Sister Saba Says 'I Couldn't Be MORE Proud'
The album included a range of photos of Saif - starting from his childhood to his adolescence, to more recent pictures from the 'Hum Tum' actor with his loved ones- Mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Soha and Saba, wife Kareena Kapoor, and his kids.
Along with the photographs, Saba also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Saif. Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship over time, she wrote: "Bhaijaan mere....What can I say, or where do u begin!
From the time you decided to torture me, As a baby (lol)..I was told you weren't too kicked to have your no.1 position be taken by a kid sister (not knowing you'd have yet another too- literally! haha)."
"And gradually turning into the protective kind brother and talented hardworking man and father of 4 beautiful children Mahsha'Allah...I couldn't be MORE Proud! Spending SO many special Moments together...Eid Diwali Birthday and more....Here's wishing you a HAPPY, safe, and wonderful birthday! Hope to see you soon...with lots of love n luck, today n always," she added.
On Rakshabandhan as well, the 'Jewel Thief' actor received a heartfelt note from his sister.
Dropping a series of old pictures of the Pataudi family, she posted an emotional caption, praying for her brother's well-being.
She wrote,“Happy Rakhi! To my brother....Bhai, To all the years growing up , I know we've led our separate lives,been busy with respective things, and still found time to make moments matter. I love you always. And have your back! As I'm sure you do mine. My duas and prayers will protect you, especially when I worry about your safety and in this mad world life is so unpredictable. I wish you all the best today and always. That's a given. To Kamal, my other brother. The same! You've been a gem, and I treasure each moment”.
Earlier this year, Saif was severely injured after sustaining a knife attack at his home.
