Modi vows to ‘stand like a wall’ to protect India’s farmers
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to “stand like a wall” to protect the nation’s farmers during his Independence Day speech at Delhi’s Red Fort.
His remarks come as trade negotiations with the US face hurdles after President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods.
Modi emphasized self-reliance in agriculture and industry as a means to safeguard India’s sovereignty, urging the country to produce high-value, low-cost goods.
He warned that excessive dependence on others risks national freedom. The comments followed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s criticism of India as “recalcitrant” in trade talks.
