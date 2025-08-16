403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin states possibility of nuclear deal with US
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said a strategic nuclear arms deal with the US could be possible if progress is made on resolving the Ukraine conflict, ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.
The New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement, was suspended by Russia in 2023 due to inspection obstacles and Western military involvement in Ukraine.
Putin emphasized that renewed agreements on strategic arms would foster long-term peace globally. Both leaders have expressed interest in maintaining nuclear limits, though formal treaty extension talks have not yet begun.
The New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement, was suspended by Russia in 2023 due to inspection obstacles and Western military involvement in Ukraine.
Putin emphasized that renewed agreements on strategic arms would foster long-term peace globally. Both leaders have expressed interest in maintaining nuclear limits, though formal treaty extension talks have not yet begun.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment