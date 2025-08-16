Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin states possibility of nuclear deal with US

Putin states possibility of nuclear deal with US


2025-08-16 05:49:36
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said a strategic nuclear arms deal with the US could be possible if progress is made on resolving the Ukraine conflict, ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.

The New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement, was suspended by Russia in 2023 due to inspection obstacles and Western military involvement in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that renewed agreements on strategic arms would foster long-term peace globally. Both leaders have expressed interest in maintaining nuclear limits, though formal treaty extension talks have not yet begun.

