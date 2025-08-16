'The Bengal Files' Trailer Showcases Chilling Account Of West Bengal's Troubled Past

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film 'The Bengal Files' was unveiled in Kolkata on Saturday on the occasion of the Direct Action Day. The trailer is loaded with the signature style of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's sensationalism, with the narrative pitched at a higher tone like his earlier films 'The Kashmir Files', 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Vaccine War'.

The film is set against the blood-soaked backdrop of West Bengal's violent political past, and based on true events and spine-chilling testimonies, the film exposes the brutal Hindu genocide that mainstream narratives have long buried.

Talking about the film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said,“'The Bengal Files' is a wake-up call, a roar that we will not let Bengal become another Kashmir. We decided to launch the trailer in Kolkata to bring authenticity to the portrayal of untold story of Hindu genocide and you will witness a glimpse of it in the trailer. The nation should prepare... because if Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you”.

Through gripping visuals, haunting silences, and gut-wrenching dialogues, the trailer shines a blinding light on decades of communal violence, systemic silence, and ideological manipulation. The film stars National Award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi, veteran legend Mithun Chakraborty, and an ensemble cast that breathes life into a narrative many tried to erase.

Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi said,“This is yet another face of reality we are bringing to society, something people truly need to see. 'The Bengal Files' trailer is an attempt to take the audience closer to the haunting reality the film will portray. Every performance in this film comes from a place of deep truth, making the story even more powerful. It's impactful cinema with the zeal to reveal a truth the nation has long forgotten. I hope the trailer receives the same love and warmth that our teaser did”.

August 16, 2025 marks 79 years of the Direct Action Day, when the All-India Muslim League decided to take a "direct action" using general strikes and economic shutdown to demand a separate Muslim homeland after the British exit from India.

Mithun Chakraborty shared,“'The Bengal Files' is everything the audience never expected. For me, this is what cinema is for, making a difference and showing what people need to see. I tell you, I am representing all of you. This character has always brought me closer to you, and it will do the same for you as well”.

'The Bengal Files' is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It also stars Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios. The film will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.