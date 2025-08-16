Punjab BJP's Jakhar Seeks Action Against Manish Sisodia For Undermining Poll Process

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 16 (IANS) Taking cognisance of a viral video portraying AAP leader Manish Sisodia talking about winning the 2027 elections by any means, fair or unfair, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner to prevent the Aam Aadmi Party's "attempts to undermine the election process by resorting to unethical tactics".

"It can be inferred how far those openly discussing the use of any means to win elections might go to disrupt Punjab's environment or cause harm to the state," the BJP leader said in a missive.

Describing Sisodia's assertions as a matter of grave concern, Jakhar wrote that Sisodia, who is in charge of AAP Punjab and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, delivered a speech wherein he openly proclaimed that to win the Punjab Assembly elections of 2027, the party would resort to“saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jooth, sawaal, jawaab, ladai and jhagda."

"Such a declaration on the day before Independence Day ridicules the values of peace, freedom, and integrity that it represents.

"That such words, when explained, clearly reveal the intent of the AAP party to undermine the democratic process. The term 'saam' indicates misuse of persuasion and state machinery to pressurise or coerce voters," he said.

In the video, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora were seen at the event. CM Mann was seen smiling over Sisodia's remarks in the video.

Jakhar explained, "'Daam' openly refers to the use of money power, bribery, and inducements to purchase votes, which is a corrupt practice. And 'dand' conveys threats of punishment and intimidation against those who refuse to support AAP, amounting to undue influence and coercion."

'Bhed' reflects a dangerous design to create communal, caste-based, or social divisions, thereby disturbing peace and harmony in Punjab, said the letter.

Similarly, 'sach' and 'jooth', said the letter, suggest deliberate use of falsehoods, propaganda, and misinformation to mislead the electorate.

"'Sawaal' and 'jawaab' imply manipulation of public discourse by distorting facts and confusing voters. Finally, 'ladai' and 'jhagda' are direct incitements to violence, quarrels, and physical confrontations aimed at silencing dissenters and creating a climate of fear," Jakhar said.

According to the Punjab BJP chief, these statements amount to an open admission of intent to adopt corrupt practices, intimidate voters, spread enmity, and disturb public order in the state, thereby threatening the peace, development, and prosperity of Punjab.

"They constitute serious offences under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including bribery under Section 123(1), undue influence under Section 123 (2), and promotion of enmity under Section 123 (3A), besides being contrary to the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or the Indian Penal Code, including Section 196, 197, 353 for promoting enmity among different groups," Jakhar wrote.

He requested the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter, conduct an urgent inquiry, and initiate strict penal and legal action against Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party.

He sought a first information report to be registered against Sisodia for his statements amounting to offences under the Representation of the People Act and sought his disqualification from contesting any election.