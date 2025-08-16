403
French Minister Condemns Targeting Muslim Prayer Site
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau on Friday strongly criticized an attempted firebombing of a Muslim place of worship in the eastern municipality of Châtillon-sur-Seine.
"Last night in Châtillon-sur-Seine, individuals attempted to set fire to a Muslim prayer hall. My thoughts are with the worshippers affected by this deeply cowardly anti-Muslim act," Retailleau posted on US social media company X.
According to a broadcaster, incendiary leaflets were allegedly ignited and pushed into the building’s main entrance. Bystanders quickly put out the flames.
A legal complaint has been submitted, but those responsible for the act remain unidentified.
