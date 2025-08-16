They Are Trying To Weaken Democracy: RJD's Sanjay Yadav Accuses NDA Ahead Of Lop Gandhi's Bihar Visit Against SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Sanjay Yadav, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA, accusing it of systematically weakening democracy and undermining the Constitution. His remarks come ahead of Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's statewide protest in Bihar against alleged“vote theft” and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the Assembly poll-bound state.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Yadav professed,“After note demonetisation, this government is now imposing a new kind of ban - on votes. They've created a formula to cut out voters who do not support them. This isn't just political strategy; it's a direct attack on democracy and the Constitution.”

He accused the BJP of systematically removing voters from marginalised communities.

“Lakhs of Dalits, backward, extremely backward and Muslim voters in Bihar have had their names deleted. This is why, starting tomorrow from Sasaram, LoP Rahul Gandhi and our own Tejashwi Yadav will lead a protest. All alliance partners will join to fight this injustice,” he added.

Yadav further reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day remarks, in which PM Modi called the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan "unjust" and“one-sided,” asserting that“blood and water cannot flow together.”

Yadav said,“In 2014, he talked about showing a 'red eye' and 11 years later, we're still waiting. You declared a ceasefire at Trump's request. You come to Pahalgam and fail to stop attacks, and twenty-six Indians are killed. In Pulwama, our CRPF soldiers were martyred. Who was responsible for Pulwama? Has that ever been answered?”

Slamming the BJP for lack of development in Bihar, Yadav said,“You have ruled this country for 11 years and Bihar for 20. Yet, Bihar still ranks lowest in per capita income, investment, literacy, and has the highest school dropout rate. These aren't my claims - this is from your own NITI Aayog. What has your government done in Bihar? You have 39 out of 40 MPs here. Show us what you have done in these years.”

In response to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement of a special economic package and a promise to provide 1 crore jobs in five years, Yadav said,“Nitish Kumar claims 50 lakh youth have been given jobs. Then show us the data - district by district. Where are those 50 lakh youths? Get a detailed report. These people couldn't even utter the word 'employment' until Tejashwi Yadav forced them to. Now they parrot his every word. The CM himself doesn't even manage his social media - his team does. Ask him directly if he remembers any of the promises he's made."

Yadav concluded by warning that the people of Bihar are aware and will respond at the ballot box.

“This time, they will not fall for distractions. They will demand accountability," he told IANS.