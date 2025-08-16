Tijjani Reijnders Relishes Premier League Challenge, Excited To Play Under Pep Guardiola

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Manchester City's new central midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is eager to begin life in the Premier League and said joining the former champions was an“easy choice” given the scale of the club and the opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking exclusively to JioHotstar ahead of the 2025–26 season, the Dutch international described his excitement about the challenge that awaits him.“I'm really looking forward to the Premier League. I'm excited to play in what I think is the highest level of competition in football. I can't wait,” he said.

Asked why he opted for City, Reijnders was emphatic.“It's one of the biggest clubs in the world, so in the end, it was a pretty easy choice. Playing in the Premier League and competing for trophies every year is what attracts me the most.”

For the 26-year-old, pulling on the City shirt already carries special significance.“It's a beautiful jersey, and wearing it is always a proud moment,” he reflected.

A key reason behind his move is the chance to learn from Guardiola, a manager he greatly admires.“It's something to be proud of. He's one of the best coaches, and it feels great to play under him and learn new things from him.”

Reijnders also looked back on his early footballing journey, recalling how his dreams began as a child.“It started when I was very young. I was always playing football in the garden when I was a kid, so I already had the dream of becoming a professional player. But at the age of 12 or 13, I began to understand what I needed to do to make it happen, and that's when I knew it was possible.”

Growing up, Barcelona had his heart, thanks to his admiration for iconic players Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.“When I was younger, it was Barcelona, especially because of Messi and Iniesta. They were players I loved watching. From the start, it was first Ronaldinho, and then it became Lionel Messi.”

Reijnders has already had a taste of English football in European competitions and is aware of the step up required.“It's much more physical, and the game is quicker here; that's what I've experienced. So I can expect the same in the Premier League. It's great to play at this level.”

Looking ahead to his debut season, he underlined his ambition to make an impact in midfield.“I am looking forward to the duels in midfield against my direct opponent, showing my strengths, getting into the box, and being important for the team with goals or assists.”

One of his inspirations in that role has been Kevin De Bruyne, whose game he has studied closely.“Kevin De Bruyne is always scanning the pitch, so he knows exactly where to play the ball when he receives it. I try to bring that into my own game, constantly looking around to know where the space is. It helps a lot.”

Reijnders also highlighted the attributes he believes define a complete midfielder including,“Passing technique, dribbling, and scoring or assisting.”