Trump, Putin Hold Negotiations on Ukraine
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin, commenced pivotal discussions in Alaska on Friday, seeking a resolution to the Kremlin’s prolonged military campaign against Ukraine, which has persisted for over three years.
Trump welcomed Putin on the runway with a ceremonial red-carpet reception following the arrival of the Russian leader’s aircraft in Anchorage. Both presidents exited their planes at the same moment, exchanged greetings, and proceeded to a nearby platform for a short photo session.
As they approached the stage, a stealth bomber accompanied by four fighter aircraft soared above them.
Soon after the photo opportunity, Trump and Putin entered the U.S. presidential vehicle, commonly referred to as the Beast, and departed for the location of their high-level meeting.
According to the White House, the two leaders are anticipated to participate in a small-group session, involving three participants per side. They will each be supported by two senior advisors.
President Trump will be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.
After the initial meeting, the discussions will expand into a working lunch that includes additional delegates.
In a prior Fox News interview Friday, Trump stated he would "walk" away from the summit if the dialogue failed to achieve meaningful outcomes.
Later, speaking with reporters, he remarked that any decisions regarding territorial changes between Ukraine and Russia would rest with Kyiv.
“They'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision, but I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm going to get them at a table."
