Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences To Pakistan Over Flood Victims


2025-08-16 05:10:31
Amman, August 16 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deepest condolences to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan over victims of the recent floods, torrents, and landslides caused by heavy rains that struck several provinces.
The disaster killed hundreds, mainly members of Pakistani rescue units, who were killed in a helicopter crash.
In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufyan Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's full sympathy and solidarity with the Pakistani government and people during this painful tragedy.
Qudah also expressed profound condolences to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

