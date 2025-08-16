Greece Honors Fallen Sailors Of Cruiser ELLI With Memorial Service (PHOTO)
Mr. Dendias, accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic Navy, Vice Admiral Dimitrios–Eleftherios Katara HN, boarded the Fast Patrol Boat MYKONIOS of the Hellenic Navy, which sailed to the sea area where the Cruiser ELLI was sunk. A memorial service for the fallen followed, along with the laying of wreaths by the Minister of National Defense and the Chief of the Navy. At the site where the MYKONIOS sailed, the Landing Ship SAMOS was anchored in tribute.
Subsequently, the Minister attended the Divine Liturgy at the Church of Panagia Evangelistria, officiated by His Eminence Dorotheos II, Metropolitan of Syros, Tinos, Andros, Kea, Milos, Mykonos and the other islands. Concelebrating were His Eminence Chrysostomos, Metropolitan of Trikala, Gardiki and Pyli, and His Eminence Hieronymos, Metropolitan of Larissa and Tyrnavos. Mr. Dendias also participated in the Procession of the Holy Icon of the Virgin Mary“Megalochari.”
Also present at the memorial service, the Procession of the Holy Icon of the Virgin Mary, and the Divine Liturgy were: Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Sofia Zacharaki; Members of Parliament Filippos Fortomas and Maria Syreggela; Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Vice Admiral LS Tryfon Kontizas; Prefect of Tinos Anastasia Deligianni–Asprou; Mayor of Tinos Panagiotis Krontiras; Mayor of Athens Haris Doukas; representatives of the other Security Forces, Local Government and local institutions, as well as a large number of citizens.
