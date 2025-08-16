Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, China Getting Ball Rolling On Crucial Infrastructure Projects

2025-08-16 05:10:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 16. Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov held talks with Zhechun Miao, General Director of the Chinese company Poly Changa, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the initiative for the reconstruction of the Kitab-Shakhrisabz-Karshi thoroughfare and reached a consensus on the subsequent action items to expedite its execution.

Moreover, the Chinese enterprise disseminated its specialized knowledge in subterranean engineering and articulated a keen interest in engaging in the initiative for the development of a novel tunnel at the Takhtakoracha Pass.

This advancement materializes as Uzbekistan and China persist in fortifying their economic collaboration. During the preceding fiscal cycle, the dyadic commerce surpassed the $13 billion threshold. Both nations have reiterated their dedication to achieving the $20 billion trade objective established by their leadership, with continuous initiatives aimed at enhancing collaboration across a diverse array of sectors.

