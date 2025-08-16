Uzbekistan, China Getting Ball Rolling On Crucial Infrastructure Projects
In the course of the meeting, stakeholders engaged in a
comprehensive dialogue regarding the initiative for the
reconstruction of the Kitab-Shakhrisabz-Karshi thoroughfare and
reached a consensus on the subsequent action items to expedite its
execution.
Moreover, the Chinese enterprise disseminated its specialized knowledge in subterranean engineering and articulated a keen interest in engaging in the initiative for the development of a novel tunnel at the Takhtakoracha Pass.
This advancement materializes as Uzbekistan and China persist in fortifying their economic collaboration. During the preceding fiscal cycle, the dyadic commerce surpassed the $13 billion threshold. Both nations have reiterated their dedication to achieving the $20 billion trade objective established by their leadership, with continuous initiatives aimed at enhancing collaboration across a diverse array of sectors.
