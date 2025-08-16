Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Awards State Border Service's Military Personnel - Decree

Azerbaijan Awards State Border Service's Military Personnel - Decree


2025-08-16 05:09:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring higher military ranks on military personnel of the State Border Service, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the military operatives of the service were recognized for their exemplary performance in safeguarding the sovereignty of the Azerbaijani state boundary, maintaining its territorial cohesion, and executing the mandates delegated to the border enforcement entities.

The full list of the awarded personnel can be found here .

