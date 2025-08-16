Air Defenses Neutralize 61 Of 85 Drones In Overnight Russian Attack On Ukraine
According to the report, beginning at 19:30 on Friday, August 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 strike drones of the Shahed type, along with decoy drones, launched from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea).
Frontline areas in the Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted.
The aerial assault was countered by Ukraine's electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces.Read also: Three killed, 12 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region
Preliminary reports as of 08:00 on Saturday, August 16, indicate that air defenses shot down or suppressed 61 drones in northern and eastern Ukraine. One missile and 24 drones hit 12 locations.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
