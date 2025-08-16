War Update: 139 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours
Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 111 airstrikes, launching three ballistic missiles and dropping 213 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
Additionally, Russian troops conducted 6,045 artillery and mortar attacks, including 98 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,659 kamikaze drones.
Enemy airstrikes hit areas in Zhykhove and Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region, Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv region, Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.
Ukraine's aviation, missile, and artillery units struck ten concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three command posts, one ammunition depot, and three Russian artillery systems.
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and K ursk sectors, seven clashes were recorded. The enemy launched 32 airstrikes, dropped 74 guided bombs, and carried out 245 artillery attacks, including six using MLRS.
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Khatnie, and Fyholivka.
In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy attacks were repelled near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Kupiansk.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted 21 attacks, attempting to advance near Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Yampil, and Ridkodub.
In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six assaults near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, Pereizne, and toward Siversk.
In the Kramatorsk sector, two clashes occurred near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and toward Bondarne.
In the Toretsk sector, six attacks were repelled near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 45 Russian assaults near Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Nykanorivka, and toward Filiia.
In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces made 21 attempts to breach defensive lines near Tolstoi, Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Myrne, Zaporizke, and Olhivske.
In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, no offensive actions were recorded.
In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks toward Prymorske, Antonivskyi Bridge, and Bilohrudyi Island.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.
Photo: Operational Command South
