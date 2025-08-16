Trump Holds Phone Call With Zelensky After Alaska Meeting With Putin
When asked whether the call between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents had ended, the Office responded: "It's still ongoing." A short time later, the Office of the President confirmed the conversation had concluded.
No details of the discussion between the two leaders have yet been disclosed.Read also: Lithuania, Czechia doubt Putin's willingness to pursue real peace after Alaska summit
Trump met with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The U.S. delegation also included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, while Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's aide Yury Ushakov.
In a subsequent interview with Fox News, Trump said he and Putin had agreed that the war in Ukraine could end through a land swap and certain U.S. security guarantees. He also claimed that reaching a ceasefire agreement ultimately depends on President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Photo: White House
