Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Holds Phone Call With Zelensky After Alaska Meeting With Putin

Trump Holds Phone Call With Zelensky After Alaska Meeting With Putin


2025-08-16 05:07:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine told this to journalists, according to Ukrinform.

When asked whether the call between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents had ended, the Office responded: "It's still ongoing." A short time later, the Office of the President confirmed the conversation had concluded.

No details of the discussion between the two leaders have yet been disclosed.

Read also: Lithuania, Czechia doubt Putin's willingness to pursue real peace after Alaska summit

Trump met with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The U.S. delegation also included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, while Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's aide Yury Ushakov.

In a subsequent interview with Fox News, Trump said he and Putin had agreed that the war in Ukraine could end through a land swap and certain U.S. security guarantees. He also claimed that reaching a ceasefire agreement ultimately depends on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: White House

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109936026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search