Azerbaijan Men's Volleyball Team To Face Austria In Euro Qualifier Today
The team, led by head coach Farid Jalalov, will host Austria in Baku.
The match will take place at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and is scheduled to begin at 18:00 local time.
It's worth noting that Azerbaijan has lost all three of its previous matches in the qualifiers - two against Belgium and one against Austria, all by a score of 0–3.
