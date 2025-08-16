Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Men's Volleyball Team To Face Austria In Euro Qualifier Today

2025-08-16 05:06:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team will play its next match in the European Championship qualifiers today, Azernews reports.

The team, led by head coach Farid Jalalov, will host Austria in Baku.

The match will take place at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and is scheduled to begin at 18:00 local time.

It's worth noting that Azerbaijan has lost all three of its previous matches in the qualifiers - two against Belgium and one against Austria, all by a score of 0–3.

