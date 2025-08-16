Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Trump Reluctant To Consider New Sanctions Against Russia

President Trump Reluctant To Consider New Sanctions Against Russia


2025-08-16 05:06:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. President Donald Trump is currently taking a cautious stance on imposing new sanctions against Russia, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The U.S. leader made these remarks in an interview with Fox News, speaking about the outcomes of his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't think it's necessary to consider that at this moment, based on what's happening today," Trump said. He added, "You know, I think the meeting went very well."

However, Trump did not rule out the possibility of sanctions being reconsidered in the future. "Maybe in two or three weeks, or sometime around then, I might have to think about it. But right now, I don't see the need," he stated.

MENAFN16082025000195011045ID1109936020

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search