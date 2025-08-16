403
U.S. Pres. Calls On Kyiv To Reach Peace With Moscow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said that the onus is on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to capitalize on Alaska Summit outcomes to reach a final peace deal with Russia.
"Now, it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done, and I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelenskyy ... and if they'd like, I'll be at that next meeting," Trump said in exclusive remarks to Fox News late Friday.
He added that the Alaska Summit was "extremely productive," but that they were "not there yet" on ending the conflict, warning that both sides were fighting a big war machine.
Trump pointed out that there were many points that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on, but he failed to reveal any details in this regard.
Trump and Putin said late Thursday that they had held very productive and constructive talks on Ukraine, but did not finalize a deal for ending the three-year war. (end)
