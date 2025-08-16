Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Stands By Pakistan Amid Flooding, Landslides

2025-08-16 05:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday voiced solidarity with Pakistan in the aftermath of destructive flash flooding and landslides that caused heavy casualties and damage.
In a press release, the ministry said the State of Kuwait offers sincere condolences and solace to the government and people of Pakistan and the victims' families, while wishing a swift recovery for the injured. (end)
