J & K Hotels' Body Seeks Tight Screening Of Frozen Meat At Lakhanpur
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, JKHARA vice-president Babar Chowdhary said the association fully supports strong measures to safeguard consumer health and recommend immediate action to regulate the supply chain.
The association demanded a complete ban on unbranded frozen meat and poultry, establishment of a fully functional testing laboratory at Lakhanpur for real-time checks on expiry, hygiene and quality before allowing entry to Jammu and Kashmir.
They also demanded mandatory and rigorous consignment checking, including expiry dates, packaging integrity, labelling and freshness indicators.“Strict legal action against violators, including sealing of licenses, blacklisting of suppliers and prosecution under food safety laws must be taken,” the vice president said.
Chowdhary said the association's recommendations are meant to create a zero-tolerance framework against unsafe meat products.“Our focus is consumer safety. We request authorities to enforce strict testing at the entry point so that no unsafe products reach Kashmir,” he said.Read Also When the Kitchen Was the Heart of Kashmir 'Rotten Meat Seizures Likely Linked To Demand-Supply Gap'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment