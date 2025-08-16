Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Claims Putin Called 2020 US Election “Rigged”

Trump Claims Putin Called 2020 US Election "Rigged"


2025-08-16 05:03:32
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated late Friday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that the 2020 American election was “rigged” due to the widespread use of mail-in voting.

In a conversation with Fox News following his Friday discussion with Putin, Trump shared: “Vladimir Putin said something – one of the most interesting things. He said: ‘Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting … No country has mail-in voting. It’s impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.’”

Trump went on to quote Putin as saying, “you won that election by so much.”

“He said, and if you would have won, we wouldn't have had a war, you'd have all these millions of people alive now instead of dead," Trump further remarked.

