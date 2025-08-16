Inequality, Taxes And A False Fiscal Dilemma In Singapore

MENAFN - Asia Times) Since its inception, Singapore's paramount economic advantage has lain in its seamless integration with global markets, attracting vast foreign investment and driving trade flows that transformed it from a sleepy entrepot into a burgeoning metropolis.

Yet the turbulence unleashed by Donald Trump's tariff wars has starkly illuminated how such openness can become a strategic liability. With Singapore's GDP forecast for 2025 recently slashed to a mere 1.7% - a precipitous decline from the twenty-year average of 4.2% - it's time to reconsider the island-nation's fiscal paradigm to catalyze economic stimulus and fortify long-term resilience.

Two fiscal levers merit particular scrutiny: the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a 9% consumption levy and the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC), which channels returns from GIC, Temasek and the Monetary Authority of Singapore into the national budget. Parliamentary discourse has misleadingly cast these instruments in binary terms.

The Workers' Party and Progress Singapore Party have advocated increasing the share of the NIRC used for public spending from 50% to 60%, potentially unlocking S$4 billion to S$5 billion (US$3.1 billion to US$3.9 billion) annually to boost the economy and strengthen social safety nets.

Both have also proposed targeted GST relief, whether through the PSP's call for a rollback to 7%, or the WP's push for exemptions on essential goods. Meanwhile, the incumbent People's Action Party (PAP) remains wedded to the austere status quo, preserving the full GST rate while stockpiling national reserves for our“rainy day fund.”

To avert further economic torpor, Singapore must confront its two greatest exigencies: persistent inequality and an impending demographic crisis. The PAP should therefore harness the full spectrum of government resources by synthesizing salient opposition fiscal proposals into a hybrid framework - maintaining the existing GST structure while augmenting NIRC expenditure.

Contrary to the PAP's postulations, Singapore has considerable scope to responsibly expand NIRC spending. The party routinely echoes the plight of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis as proof that insufficient reserves can catalyze currency collapses.

But this narrative is patchy at best. Those countries suffered from profound structural vulnerabilities, including fragile financial systems, vast short-term foreign-currency debts and inadequate reserves.