Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gunman Kills One, Injures Another Outside Mosque In Sweden's Örebro

Gunman Kills One, Injures Another Outside Mosque In Sweden's Örebro


2025-08-16 05:01:40
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A gunman opened fire outside a mosque in Örebro, Sweden, killing a 25-year-old man and injuring another, as police probe suspected gang-related links.

A shooting outside a mosque in the southern Swedish city of Örebro left one man dead and another injured, international media reported on Friday, August 15.

The attack took place as worshippers were leaving after Friday prayers, according to Agence France-Presse. Witnesses said the assailant fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed that the victim was a 25-year-old man. Initial investigations suggest the shooting is linked to Sweden's expanding organized criminal networks.

A large-scale manhunt was launched to capture the suspect, with officers cordoning off the area and questioning witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

The incident adds to Sweden's growing struggle with gang-related violence, which in recent years has included a surge in shootings, bombings, and targeted attacks across urban centers.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that the rise in organized crime threatens public safety and undermines social cohesion. Community leaders have also expressed concern about violence spilling into religious and communal spaces.

As police intensify their investigation, the government faces mounting pressure to respond more decisively. Calls are growing for tougher security measures and preventive strategies to curb gang-related bloodshed.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN16082025000228011069ID1109935970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search