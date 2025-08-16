Gunman Kills One, Injures Another Outside Mosque In Sweden's Örebro

A shooting outside a mosque in the southern Swedish city of Örebro left one man dead and another injured, international media reported on Friday, August 15.

The attack took place as worshippers were leaving after Friday prayers, according to Agence France-Presse. Witnesses said the assailant fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed that the victim was a 25-year-old man. Initial investigations suggest the shooting is linked to Sweden's expanding organized criminal networks.

A large-scale manhunt was launched to capture the suspect, with officers cordoning off the area and questioning witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

The incident adds to Sweden's growing struggle with gang-related violence, which in recent years has included a surge in shootings, bombings, and targeted attacks across urban centers.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that the rise in organized crime threatens public safety and undermines social cohesion. Community leaders have also expressed concern about violence spilling into religious and communal spaces.

As police intensify their investigation, the government faces mounting pressure to respond more decisively. Calls are growing for tougher security measures and preventive strategies to curb gang-related bloodshed.

