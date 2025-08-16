Dargah Sharif Patte Shah Roof Collapse Update: Delhi Police Registers FIR After 6 Die In Mishap Following Heavy Rains
The police filed a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 290 which pertains to negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings, etc . Section 125 which relates to the act endangering life or personal safety of others and 106 that applies when death is caused by negligence are the other criminal laws the accused have been been levied.Also Read | Roof of Dargah Sharif Patte Shah near Humayun's Tomb collapses, 6 killed
"Six people have lost their lives in the incident...It is a matter of investigation, and action will be taken if someone was living illegally here in the ASI site," ANI quoted District Magistrate South-East Delhi, Sravan Bagaria, as saying.
It is important to note that the dargah shares its boundary walls with the 16th-century garden-tomb which was commissioned by Mughal emperor Humayun's first wife Bega Begum in 1558.Also Read | Ajmer rain fury: Devotee swept away near Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah | Watch
Intense rainfall on Friday triggered the mishap and caused waterlogging in the area. Seeking immediate on-ground action, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bhardwaj urged the government to take adequate steps.
One of the victims was identified as 79 year old Swaroop Chand. Other 5 injured are Md Shameem, Aryan, Gudiya, Rafat Parveen, and Rani (65), Delhi Fire Services official informed PTI.
“People are saying that it was raining around 4 PM, and due to water accumulation nearby, the roof collapsed,” Saurabh Bhardwaj said in an interview with ANI.Also Read | 21 cops injured in Nashik after mob attacks trustees of Saat Peer Baba Dargah
Describing the situation as "very tragic." he added, "Six people have died in this incident, some have been taken to AIIMS, and one person has been taken to RML Hospital."
Shedding light on the monsoon mayhem, he said that falling trees and poles were also reported in other parts of the city during the rains.
