Two Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Patna's Indrapuri
Patna (Central) SP Diksha said, "Police received information that the bodies of two children - a girl and a boy - were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality."
"Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.Also Read | Pakistan flash floods: Helicopter carrying aid crashes, over 300 dead in 2 days
Meanwhile, Muhibullah Ansari, Law and Order DSP 2, said, "Both the children are aged between 5-10 years."
Ansari informed that police received a call on 112, following which they reached the spot.
There, they found that one of the children was alive. "The child was rushed to the hospital. However, the child couldn't survive," Ansari said.
He added that police are investigating about the owner of the vehicle.Also Read | Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide hits Vikhroli's housing society
Police said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. "Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinatio ," the official added.
SP Diksha said the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths will only be known after the autopsy report is available. "Postmortem will reveal the reasons behind their death," Ansari said.Also Read | Cloudburst: Purses, slippers, other life's belongings come under debris | Video
In a separate incident, charred remains of two siblings were found inside a house in Patna's Janipur locality on July 31, a police officer said.
The victims, identified as Anjali Kumari (15) and Anshul Kumar (10), were found in the same room.
As per news agency ANI, the two minor siblings were burned after being hit with bricks and strangulated in their homes in Bihar's Nagwa village, under the Janipur police station limits. Two people were arrested in connection with the case, Patna police said.
