Ahmedabad Weather Update: Airport Waterlogged, Flight Operations Hit As Heavy Rains Lash City IMD Issues Orange Alert
Waterlogging was reported at Ahmedabad Airport as viral videos show submerged terminal. Maninagar area was also flooded following heavy rains.Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE: Local trains affected, landslide kills 2; heavy rain today Travel advisory
SpiceJet issued travel advisory as flight operations were hit after heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday. The post on X states,“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Ahmedabad (AMD), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via #status.”Also Read | Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide hits Vikhroli's housing society
According to IMD, satellite animation shows clouds over Maharashtra and Gujarat and adjoining regions of the country.
“Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli,” IMD said in its latest press release.Also Read | Mumbai weather, travel update: Monsoon mayhem causes landslide, waterlogging
Ahmedabad weather update: IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for several districts
A yellow alert for heavy rains is in place for Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Botadand.
As per the weather bulletin, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely today at most places in all the districts of North and South Gujarat.
Earlier in the day, devotees were spotted offering prayers at Dwarikadhish Temple, Dwarka, on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.
IMD in its latest weather bulletin dated August 15 said,“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 16th -19th; Gujarat Region on 16th, during 18th-20th; Saurashtra on 19th & 20th August.”
It further noted possibility of“isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Gujarat during the coming 6 days.
