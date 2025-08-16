Zelensky's First Reaction To Trump-Putin Talks, Says Trump Briefed Him To Meet US President In Washington DC

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will head to Washington DC on Monday to discuss "ending the killing and the war" with US President Donald Trump, he announced Saturday.

Zelensky said so after holding a call with Trump, during which he said the US leader informed him about the“main points” of his talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

What did Zelensky say after Putin-Trump talks?

Zelensky noted that he had, "We had a long and substantive conversation with Trump and the call lasted for more than an hour and a half.

"Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation," he said.

We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this, Zelensky said.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping,” he said on X.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavit, Trump had a“lengthy call” with Zelensky on the flight back to Washington after the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no ceasefire, AFP reported.

Trump also spoke with NATO leaders, Leavitt told reporters on Air Force One. The president disembarked from the plane at 2:45 am Saturday local time (0645 GMT) and did not respond to reporters' questions, AFP reported.

After the summit, at which Trump and Putin did not agree on a path to end Russia's invasion, the European leaders were holding their own telephone diplomacy session to debrief on the talks, the EU spokesperson added.

There had been unease among European leaders over Trump's outreach to Putin.

Putin, landing in Alaska, stepped onto Western soil for the first time since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

On Friday he offered to host Trump in Moscow, extending the apparent invitation during their press conference.

"Next time in Moscow," Putin told Trump in English after the US president said he would "probably see you again very soon."

"Oh, that's an interesting one," Trump responded. "I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."

(With inputs from agencies)