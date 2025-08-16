Putin Doesn't Want Ceasefire, Prefers Comprehensive Agreement To End Russia-Ukraine War: Trump To Zelensky, NATO Leaders

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump told his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't want ceasefire and instead prefers comprehensive agreement to end Russia-Ukraine war, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.

Zelensky is set to visit Washington on Monday after a“lengthy call” with Trump which lasted more than 90 minutes. The US president called him while he was returning to DC from Alaska following failed talks to reach a deal.

While on the call, Trump said,“I think a fast peace deal is better than a ceasefire," according to a source whom Ravid cited.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy and Britain took part in the call in which Trump informed allies about the Alaska talks with Putin.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine backed Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the US and Russia. He also mentioned that he had discussed with Trump the“positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security”.

"Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war," Zelensky said.

He added,“Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation. We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia.”

Zelensky stressed on the importance of European involvement at all stages to help ensure reliable security guarantees in coordination with the United States.

'No deal until there's a deal'

Trump asserted that“there's no deal until there's a deal" after Putin remarked that both leaders reached an“understanding” on Ukraine and cautioned Europe not to“torpedo the nascent progress.”

Prior to returning to Washington, Trump, in an interview to Fox News, emphasised that the responsibility going forward might be on Zelenskyy“to get it done"; however, he stated the European nations would step in.