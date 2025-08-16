Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Total Dictatorship...': Vivek Agnihotri Alleges As Bengal Files Trailer Launch Is Halted Kolkata Police Arrives On Scene

2025-08-16 05:01:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bengal Files director Vivek Agnihotri slammed the Bengal government, claiming that the trailer launch of his upcoming movie was stopped, amid a ruckus over the same in Kolkata on Saturday, August 16.

“There is a word in English called 'dictator', and they are the most cowardly people in the world. When I announced The Bengal Files, the Chief Minister said on record that some people are making The Bengal Files and that it is propaganda, and that she will not allow it here. I think that there are two Constitutions in India, one for the country and one for West Bengal, but this is illegal, and I will fight against it,” Vivek Agnihotri said while talking to PTI.

Actor Pallavi Joshi also alleged that the trailer launch was not allowed.

Reportedly, vivek's trailer was screened without the permission of kolkata municipal corporation

MENAFN16082025007365015876ID1109935956

