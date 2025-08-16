Janmashtami 2025: Top 8 Animated Movies On Lord Krishna That Delight Children

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being joyfully celebrated nationwide today. On this occasion, here's a look at some popular animated films that beautifully depict the divine childhood tales of Lord Krishna.

Krishna in Vrindavan is an animated film that beautifully portrays the childhood life of Lord Krishna. The film captures his playful mischiefs and adventures during his time in Vrindavan. It also highlights his deep bond with the people of the village and presents the tender love story between Krishna and Radha with charm and innocence.

It is a fictional animated film where Krishna and Balram are portrayed as superheroes. In this adventurous tale, the divine brothers assist a brave warrior princess in her battle against evil forces. Filled with action, friendship, and fun, this movie is especially popular among children for its exciting storyline and vibrant animation.

Krishna: The Birth is an animated film that focuses solely on the story of Lord Krishna's birth. It narrates when, where, and how Shri Krishna was born, amidst the tyranny of his evil uncle, Kansa. The film showcases Kansa's repeated attempts to kill the newborn Krishna and how each of his plans failed due to divine intervention.

Krishna: Butter Thief (also known as Krishna Makhan Chor) is a popular animated film adored by children. The story is centered around Krishna's mischievous childhood in Gokul, especially his love for stealing butter. Along with his playful antics, the film also showcases how young Krishna fearlessly battled powerful demons, highlighting both his charm and divine strength.

Krishna: The Death of Kansa is an animated film that depicts the divine pastimes of Lord Krishna in Mathura. The story follows Krishna and Balram's journey to Mathura, culminating in the defeat and killing of the tyrant Kansa. The film also explains the purpose behind Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Krishna, highlighting the triumph of good over evil.

It was released in 2006, is based on the playful antics of Bal Krishna. Notably, it is the first 3D animated film in Hindi. The movie features songs voiced by popular singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Alisha Chinai, and Rajendra Shiv, adding a lively and engaging touch to this delightful portrayal of Krishna's childhood.

Kalvakra: The Dark Enemy depicts the story following the killing of Kansa. In this animated film, Krishna and Balarama are portrayed as modern-day superheroes. The brothers join forces to battle a powerful demon named Kalvakra, showcasing their courage and strength in protecting the world from evil.

Krishna Aur Kansa 3D is an animated film that vividly depicts the epic battle between Lord Krishna and the evil king Kansa, highlighting Krishna's greatness and divine power. As a 3D animated movie, it appeals to both adults and children alike, offering an engaging and visually stunning experience.