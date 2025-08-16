New Gene Switch Could Stop Cancer? Scientists Discover Molecular Switch That Can Turn Cancer Cells Back To Normal

Cancer can grow slowly or appear suddenly. It happens when cells stop following normal instructions and start behaving badly. For decades, doctors focused on killing these cells using chemotherapy or radiation. These treatments can cause serious side effects like weakness, low immunity or other health problems. Now, scientists, as per a report published in Advanced Science, are exploring a new idea, what if we could turn cancer cells back into normal, healthy cells instead of destroying them?

Spotting the tipping point in cancer

Before tumors become visible, changes in a cell's genes slowly build up. Eventually, the cell reaches a 'critical transition', where it quickly turns cancerous. This moment is similar to how water suddenly turns to steam at 100°C. Detecting this tipping point in living tissue is difficult because every cell changes at a different speed.

REVERT: a new tool to reverse cancer

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) developed a method called REVERT, which stands for REVERse Transition. It records each cell's gene activity, maps how genes interact, and predicts which changes lead to cancer. Unlike complex models, REVERT uses simple 'on/off' logic for genes. This makes it easier to find which genes need adjustment to return a cell to normal.

Finding the molecular switch

Colorectal cancer was REVERT's first test. Scientists studied patient cells and found a key gene called MYC. Turning off MYC alone helped only partially. A second gene, YY1, acted together with MYC like a toggle switch. Changing both restored normal cell behavior. Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho, leading the study, said this is the first time a“molecular switch” was found that can reverse cancer cells back to normal.

Testing in lab-grown tissues

The team tested REVERT's predictions on colon organoids, miniature tissues grown from patient cells. Reducing activity of another gene, USP7, helped the organoids grow normally. Cells stopped overcrowding and lined up neatly, showing that turning back cancer is possible in real tissues.

Potential for other cancers

While tested on colorectal cancer, the method may work for lung, breast, and other cancers. By focusing on early stages rather than late tumors, REVERT can find intervention points sooner. Combining it with precise gene-editing tools like CRISPR could allow personalized treatments that protect healthy tissue.

REVERT can also help scientists control cell growth for stem-cell research. It may improve lab-grown tissues like heart muscle, pancreas cells, or neurons for spinal repair. Clinical trials are needed to test safety, but this approach offers a promising new way to fight cancer without harming the body.