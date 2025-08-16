“Trump Only Praising Pakistan”: Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Slams US Tariffs

Mangaluru: Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that US President Donald Trump is only praising Pakistan these days, adding that India has been isolated globally due to the current government's foreign policy.

"It's an Indo-US issue. India has to stand up. We are a friendless nation today. Pakistan is friendly to China, Russia, and America. Trump is only praising Pakistan, and it has become a favoured nation to most countries. The foreign policy has led to all this. PM Modi claimed that he is closest to Trump...I wonder what happened to their friendship," Rao stated.

Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Citing National Security Concerns

US President Donald Trump had signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India. Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

Terming the United States' move to impose additional tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had previously declared that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Calls For Safeguarding India's Interests

Earlier on August 8, reacting to the tariff imposition, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that India must safeguard its own interests.

"What is happening is concerning. A country with which we had close relations, and we were working as strategic partners. If that country has changed its behaviour, then India will have to think about many things...Perhaps in the coming two to three weeks, we can hold talks and find a way out. India will also have to look after its own interests..." Tharoor said.