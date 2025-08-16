Vivek Agnihotri Seeks Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of 'The Bengal Files' Trailer Launch

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri visited the sacred Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on Friday evening. He arrived in the city earlier in the day for the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, 'The Bengal Files.'

Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said that he has sought Goddess Kali's blessings for his film and will succeed in launching the trailer on Saturday, August 16.

"Today, I have come to seek the blessings of Maa, and with her blessings, no one can stop this film," he shared.

Earlier, Agnihotri, in an Instagram post, stated that the trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files' was cancelled by a leading movie theatre chain.

"Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled. Who wants to suppress our voice? And why? But I can't be silenced. Because truth can't be silenced," he wrote on X in a strong-worded post.

Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled wants to suppress our voice? And why? But I can't be silenced. Because truth can't be silenced. ट्रेलर तो कोलकाता में ही लांच होगा। Pl share this video and support... twitter/xraD7w9sRb

- Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2025

In the video, Agnihotri alleged that the trailer launch was cancelled due to "political pressure and said it is "very sad commentary on our democracy."

Nonetheless, the filmmaker has assured that the trailer launch "will proceed as scheduled".

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Bengal Files' features actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. It is focused on the events of the "Direct Action Day," aiming to unveil the "most brutal chapter" of Indian history.

A poster of the film was unveiled on Friday morning, promising to deliver the "boldest film."

'The Bengal Files' is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. (ANI)