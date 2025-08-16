TVS Iqube To Ola S1: Top 5 Best-Selling Electric Scooters In July 2025

5 Most Selling e-Scooters in July 2025: The demand for electric scooters in the two-wheeler segment is increasing. Companies like TVS and Ather are offering powerful scooters to customers. Let's take a look at the 5 best-selling ES in July 2025.

People still use two-wheelers for daily commuting in the country. As time progresses in this segment, the demand for electric vehicles has also increased rapidly. Last month, in July 2025, the iQube from the popular company TVS became the best-selling scooter. At the same time, the demand for Hero Vida and Ather has also been high among customers. Let us tell you about the 5 best-selling scooters in July.

Hero Vida comes in fifth place on this list of best-selling scooters in July 2025. This vehicle got 10,501 customers in July. Sales have almost doubled compared to July of last year, 2024. Last year, 5,068 units of this vehicle were sold, which is a tremendous increase of 107% this year.

In fourth place on this list, you'll find Ather, whose electric scooter is currently making waves in the market. Last month, this electric scooter got 16,251 customers. In 2024, the figure for July was 10,218 units. This year, the company has seen a superb increase of 59%.

Ola S1 is in third place in terms of best-selling scooters in July 2025. Last month, 17,852 units of this vehicle were sold. In July 2024, this figure was 41,802. This means that customers haven't seen much benefit in this scooter this year. Because of this, the company has suffered a heavy decline of 57%. Not only this, but Ola's sales have been continuously declining.

Second on this list is the Bajaj Chetak, a popular scooter for its retro-modern look. In July 2025, the company sold 19,683 units of this scooter. The figure for this month in 2024 was 17,765 units. This means a year-on-year jump of 10.80%. This is the company's only electric scooter.

The best-selling scooter in July 2025 is the TVS iQube. Last month, this scooter got 22,256 customers. In July 2024, this figure was 19,655. On a year-on-year basis, there has been an increase of 13.23%.