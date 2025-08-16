Zelenskyy Ready For Cooperation After Trump-Putin Summit, To Meet US President In Washington On Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday reacted to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. He wrote in his X post that he 'had a long and substantive conversation with Trump'. Following the 'one-on-one talks', the European leaders joined them. He added that the call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of bilateral conversation with President Trump. Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia was showing no intention of stopping its war against Ukraine, pointing out that deadly attacks continued even during the summit. According to him, this proved that 'Moscow was not serious about peace'.

Conversation with President Trump

Zelenskyy said that during the conversation, Trump shared details of his meeting with Putin and explained the main points of their discussion. Zelenskyy said it was important that America's influence shapes how the situation develops. Zelenskyy expressed support for Trump's idea of holding a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. He said Ukraine believes key issues should be addressed directly at the leadership level and that a three-way format is suitable for this.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2025

He also stressed that Ukraine is ready to put in maximum effort to achieve peace. However, he underlined that support from the United States and Europe is essential for reliable security guarantees.

Upcoming visit to Washington

Zelenskyy confirmed that he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday to meet Trump. He said the purpose of the visit is to discuss in detail ways to stop the war and end the killing in Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the invitation and highlighted the importance of European involvement at every stage of the talks. His X post read:

"It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping."

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine continues to coordinate with all partners and welcomed positive signals from the US about taking part in long-term security guarantees for his country. He thanked all nations and leaders who are helping Ukraine in its struggle for peace and sovereignty.

Putin's Moscow Invitation to Trump After Alaska Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin ended his joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Friday by inviting him to Moscow for further talks. 'Next time in Moscow', Putin said. Trump replied that he might consider the idea, even though it could bring criticism. Trump told reporters that the next step now depends on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said a meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy would be arranged soon. "Now it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done," Trump said, without giving details about the issues still blocking an agreement.

Although no deal was signed, Trump called the summit a success and rated it '10 out of 10' because of the good personal relationship with Putin. He said they agreed that the war in Ukraine could end through land swaps and some form of US-backed security guarantees for Ukraine.

When asked about territorial concessions to Russia, Trump admitted it was part of the talks and said both sides agreed on many points. He described Putin as strong and tough as hell but insisted their meeting was positive. "I think we're pretty close to the end. Ukraine has to agree," Trump said.

