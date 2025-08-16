MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Reunite At Star-Studded Wedding Fans Go Berserk Over Viral Picture

Former India teammates and two-time World Cup winners MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir set the internet on fire after a picture of them together from a wedding event went viral on social media. Former India captains were among the guests who were invited to the wedding of Utkarsh Sanghvi and Dhanvi Kanungo, as per the report by Times of India (TOI).

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir played a crucial role in the success of Team India at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. They were the backbone of India's India's batting unit during those campaigns, guiding the team in high-pressure matches. In the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Dhoni and Gambhir stitched a crucial partnership that turned the tide in India's favour, with the latter scoring 97 and the former remaining unbeaten on 91 to seal the historic triumph.

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were often speculated to have a strained relationship with each other, especially after Gambhir openly expressed his displeasure over Dhoni getting the majority of credit for India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir met again at a wedding

Two former Indian captains reunited at the wedding of Utkarsh Sanghvi and Dhanvi Kanungo. The location of the wedding ceremony is unknown, but several star cricketers were in attendance for the event.

However, Gambhir and Dhoni's rare public appearance together caught the attention of fans on social media. In a picture that went viral on social media, both can be seen photographed having a light-hearted moment at a wedding.

Apart from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, several Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, and Dhoni's wife, Shakshi Singh Dhoni, were also at the wedding, adding further star power to the grand celebration. Bollywood actor and KL Rahul's father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, also graced the occasion, making it a star-studded affair that quickly became a talking point on social media.

The pictures from the wedding event of Utkarsh Sanghvi and Dhanvi Kanungo have gone viral on social media, as it was attended by several cricketing legends and Bollywood celebrities, turning into one of the most talked-about events of the season, after Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with Saaniya Chandhok earlier this week.

Dhoni, Gambhir reunion sets the internet on fire

As soon as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir made a rare public appearance together at an event, with both having a light-hearted moment together, fans could not stay calm as they flooded social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with nostalgic reactions.

Taking to their X handles, Indian cricket fans hailed the reunion of two World Cup heroes, while others recalled their nostalgic moments, especially their match-winning partnership in the 2011 ODI World Cup. The last time Dhoni and Gambhir were spotted together was during the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant's wedding in Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir from all forms of cricket in 2018 and has currently served as the head coach of Team India since 2024. Recently, under his guidance, Team India pulled off a thrilling series draw against England with a dramatic six-run victory at the Oval. Before becoming India's coach, Gambhir was a mentor at Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, retired from international cricket in 2020, but continued playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Following the IPL 2025, there has been uncertainty over his future in the tournament, given his age and knee issues. Dhoni is expected to take a call on his future in the IPL by the end of this year.